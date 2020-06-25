St. Charles County police searching for missing man with dementia

Police said 66-year-old Michael Wanger was going to a local fast food restaurant and hasn’t been heard from since

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Michael Wanger, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Fox Trotter Drive in O’Fallon at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was driving a dark blue Dodge Dakota without license plates.

Police said he was going to a local fast food restaurant and hasn’t been heard from since then.

Wanger is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair, green eyes, a goatee and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Police also said Wanger suffers from dementia and diabetes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.