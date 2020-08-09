Missing: 12-year-old girl in St. Louis County last seen early Tuesday

Cassidy Latrice Cooper was last seen early Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Presley Road, which is in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl.

Cassidy Latrice Cooper was last seen early Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Presley Road, which is in north St. Louis County. Police said it’s believed she left a house through a bedroom window at about 2:45 a.m.

Cassidy was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, white tank top, black shorts and white shoes.

Police issued an endangered person advisory in hopes of spreading the word about Cassidy.