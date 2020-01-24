JENNINGS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Laura Wooten, 41, was last seen leaving her home on Harney Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. She was walking north on Harney Avenue.

Wooten is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes with a burn scar on her right hand.

She was last seen wearing a purple and white hat, blue hooded sweatshirt, green jacket, blue pants and brown boots.

Police said she suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts should call the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.