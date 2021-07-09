Police looking for missing St. Louis County man with epilepsy

Drake Wilcox was last seen leaving his home along North Hanley Road Saturday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Drake Wilcox, 25, was last seen leaving his home along North Hanley Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. Police said Wilcox left the home on foot without taking his wallet, phone or medication.

He is severely epileptic and suffers from seizures, police said.

Wilcox is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes and tattoos on his neck and both arms. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and blue and white shoes.