Police looking for missing St. Louis County man with epilepsy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Drake Wilcox, 25, was last seen leaving his home along North Hanley Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. Police said Wilcox left the home on foot without taking his wallet, phone or medication.
He is severely epileptic and suffers from seizures, police said.
Wilcox is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes and tattoos on his neck and both arms. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and blue and white shoes.
Anyone who has seen Wilcox should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.