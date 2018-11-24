Ryan West, 44, was found safe on Saturday.

Original story below:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo - County police are asking for help locating a missing man who is said to be suffering from depression.

An endangered person advisory has been issued for 44-year-old Ryan West.

Police say West was last seen leaving his house at 12019 Krrenning Lane near the Spanish Lake area around 1 a.m. Saturday morning and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

West has been known to have made suicidal statements in the past and takes medication for depression.

Police say he was depressed because he cannot afford to fix his broken hip, and currently walks with a limp.

West is 6 foot 3 and weights 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on his possible location is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

