ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man who went missing Monday night was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

Original story below:

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Gregory Paul Johnson, 42, at a home in St. Louis around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Johnson suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the St Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

TOP STORIES

RELATED: 'Someone came in and tortured them' | St. Louis man pleads for answers after brutal murders of his mom, young sister

RELATED: What teammate would Adam Wainwright let his daughters marry? Cusumano got the answer

RELATED: Cards pound Brewers 12-2 to extend winning streak to 5