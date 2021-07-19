Man in danger, missing after walking into woods outside Wildwood

The man has reduced mental capacity and was last seen Sunday night, police said

WILDWOOD, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding a man they say is missing and in danger after walking into a wooded area Sunday night.

Jonathan McLain has a reduced mental capacity after a traumatic brain injury. He was last seen leaving his house without any clothes. He entered a wooded area near the 18700 block of Hayfield Meadow outside Wildwood.

St. Louis County police are asking people to watch for McLain. He is a white man, 25 years old, standing 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. McLain has brown hair and green eyes.