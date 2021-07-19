Man in danger, missing after walking into woods outside Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding a man they say is missing and in danger after walking into a wooded area Sunday night.
Jonathan McLain has a reduced mental capacity after a traumatic brain injury. He was last seen leaving his house without any clothes. He entered a wooded area near the 18700 block of Hayfield Meadow outside Wildwood.
St. Louis County police are asking people to watch for McLain. He is a white man, 25 years old, standing 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. McLain has brown hair and green eyes.
If you see McLain or have information about his location, call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.