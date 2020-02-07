St. Louis County police searching for missing man

Police said James Madison made suicidal statements to officers before being reported missing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

James Madison, 36, was last seen at his home on Selkirk Lane at around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said Madison was involved in a disturbance at his home and made suicidal statements after speaking with officers.

Madison is 6-feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

He drives a grey Dodge Challenger with Missouri license plates NC9J6D.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.