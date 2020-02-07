St. Louis County police searching for missing man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
James Madison, 36, was last seen at his home on Selkirk Lane at around 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said Madison was involved in a disturbance at his home and made suicidal statements after speaking with officers.
Madison is 6-feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.
He drives a grey Dodge Challenger with Missouri license plates NC9J6D.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
OTHER LOCAL NEWS
- COVID-19 hospital admissions down across St. Louis area
- Where to watch fireworks in the St. Louis area
- St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar won't retry man released from prison
- 13-year-old boy shot in his backyard during drive-by in Old North St. Louis
- Letter from neighbors condemns Central West End couple