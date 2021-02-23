Police looking for missing St. Louis County teen

Police believe Abigayle Labbee, 16, is with 34-year-old Donald Lankford

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Breckenridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Abigayle Labbee, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Glentown Lane at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Police believe Abigayle is with 34-year-old Donald Lankford.

She left a note that stated she went to Florida with her ex and Lankford, according to police.

Abigayle is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. Lankford is 6 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.