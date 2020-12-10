Missing St. Louis County woman last seen getting into a taxi

Donna Schindler has been missing since last Monday. A roommate said Schindler told her she didn't want to be found

AFFTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen a week ago.

Donna C. Schindler has been missing since Monday, Oct. 5. Her roommate saw her getting into a taxicab in the 6700 block of Bonnie Avenue, which is near Tesson Ferry and Gravois roads in Affton. The roommate said Schindler told her she doesn’t want to be found.

Police said Schindler has been diagnosed with mental health disorders. It’s believed she’s not taking her medicine at this time.

Schindler is 57 years old. She’s about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.