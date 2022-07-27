St. Louis County police searching for missing woman with medical conditions

Police said she left her residential treatment facility and is without her medication.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Ashley Carter, 32, was last seen on Carrico Road in Florissant at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Carter has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and PTSD. She left her residential treatment facility through a window and is without her medication.

Carter is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes.