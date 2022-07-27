St. Louis County police searching for missing woman with medical conditions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Ashley Carter, 32, was last seen on Carrico Road in Florissant at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said Carter has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and PTSD. She left her residential treatment facility through a window and is without her medication.
Carter is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.