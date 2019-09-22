ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered missing woman.

Tan Ragland was last seen at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Liberty Village Drive in north St. Louis County.

Ragland is 34 years old. She's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and skinny blue jeans.

Ragland is possibly driving a blue 2004 Honda Element with Missouri plates FS9-E5W. The vehicle is similar to the one pictured below.

St. Louis County Police Department

Anyone seeing Ragland or her vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

