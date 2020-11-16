St. Louis police asking for help to find missing 79-year-old with dementia

Anthony Lammert was last seen around 5 p.m. at the Charter Senior Living at 6543 Chippewa St.

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Anthony Lammert was last seen around 5 p.m. at the Charter Senior Living at 6543 Chippewa St.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 79-year-old has dementia and is not dressed for the weather. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes.

Police said it is believed that Lammert may be walking around in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood or North and South Hampton neighborhoods.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, police said.