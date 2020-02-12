x
St. Louis police searching for missing woman with schizophrenia

On Nov. 25, Trina Miller was receiving treatment at Kidney Care, walked away from the area and hasn’t been seen since
Trina Miller

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Trina Miller, 61, was last seen leaving Kidney Care on Chouteau Avenue at around 6:48 p.m. on Nov. 25. Police said she was receiving treatment at the facility, walked away from the area and hasn’t been seen since.

Miller is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 205 pounds, has black hair, possibly in ponytails, and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a long black puffy coat with a hood, black pants and grey shoes.

Authorities said Miller has schizophrenia and is on dialysis.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact St. Louis police at 314-444-5387.

