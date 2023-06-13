St. Louis police searching for 75-year-old woman missing since May 25

The woman told her family she had wanted to return to her hometown in Mississippi.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has issued a missing person advisory for a woman who went missing from her home in May.

Bettye Jean Hogan, 75, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of Harlan Avenue in St. Louis around 9 a.m. on May 25.

Hogan is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said she may have been wearing a skirt, and she carries a Bible with her.

She is diagnosed with schizophrenia, police said.

Hogan's family discovered she was missing. They said she had packed her belongings, but there was no indication of where she went. Her family said she had previously said she wanted to go back to her hometown in Mississippi.

Anyone who has seen Hogan is asked to call 911 immediately or call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338.

Editor's Note: Police previously reported Hogan had dementia. The story has been updated to reflect that she does not have diagnosed dementia.