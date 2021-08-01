Endangered missing Bond County girl may be heading to California with unknown man

Anyone who knows Andrea Foster's whereabouts is asked to contact police

BOND COUNTY, Ill. — An endangered missing person advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old Bond County girl who may be heading to California with an unknown man, Illinois State Police said Friday morning.

Andrea E. Foster is 5 feet, 2 inches tall with short brown curly hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black sweatpants with a pink stripe down the sides and gray shoes.

She was last seen Thursday at 11 a.m. on westbound Interstate 270 at the Chain of Rocks Bridge, police said.

Foster is with an unknown man who is bald. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

The pair is in a white 2020 Toyota Corolla with California license plate 8PZN376 and may be heading to California.

Police shared a photo Friday morning of Foster and the man she is believed to be with. Anyone with information on Foster's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Bond County Sheriff's Department at 618-664-2151.