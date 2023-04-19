Ferguson police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Zoey Phillips left a home along Behle Avenue at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Zoey Phillips, 15, left a home along Behle Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said she made threats to harm herself before she left.

Zoey is about 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with pink hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts. Police said she has scars on her forearms and legs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 extension 0.