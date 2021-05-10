Illinois teen missing under 'suspicious circumstances' may be in danger

Deja Lewis, 16, may be with an unknown male suspect and is possibly in danger. She was last seen Thursday in Venice, Illinois

VENICE, Illinois — The Venice Police Department is hoping the public can help find a 16-year-old girl who is missing under what they described as “suspicious circumstances.”

Deja Lewis was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 when she left her home in the 1500 block of Market Street in Venice, Illinois.

It’s believed Deja is with an unknown male suspect and is possibly in danger, Illinois State Police wrote in the endangered missing person advisory issued Monday.

Deja has long braided brown hair with brown beads. She has brown eyes and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, black jeans and colorful Nike sandals.