Police looking for missing 16-year-old out of Shiloh, Illinois

Jack Schottel, 16, was reported missing at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday from the 500 block of Pebble Brook Lane in Shiloh.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who they believe walked away from Shiloh home Tuesday morning.

The Shiloh Police Department said Jack Schottel, 16, was reported missing at around 9:45 a.m. from the 500 block of Pebble Brook Lane. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes and weighs about 145 pounds. It was unknown what clothes he was wearing.

Police said Schottel was last seen at the home at around 8:05 a.m. They believe he left on foot with a black backpack.