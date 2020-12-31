St. Charles County police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police in St. Charles County are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday night.
The St. Charles County Police Department has issued a Missing Person advisory for Faith M. Hunter. The advisory said she was last seen at around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Park Charles Boulevard in St. Peters.
Police said she is about 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds with scars on her forehead and left knee. They don't know what kind of clothing she was wearing.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with information about Hunter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.