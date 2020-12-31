St. Charles County police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Anyone with information about Hunter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police in St. Charles County are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Wednesday night.

The St. Charles County Police Department has issued a Missing Person advisory for Faith M. Hunter. The advisory said she was last seen at around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Park Charles Boulevard in St. Peters.

Police said she is about 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds with scars on her forehead and left knee. They don't know what kind of clothing she was wearing.

No other information was provided.