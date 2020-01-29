TROY, Mo. — Police in Troy, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

David Guerrero is 14 years old. He was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home in the 600 block of Wilhoit Court in Troy. He was wearing a gray hoodie with black sleeves, gray pants and black shoes.

Police said David’s hair is dyed yellow.

Anyone with information on where David is should call Lincoln County Central Communications at 636-528-6100.

