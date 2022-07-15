North County Police Cooperative searching for information on missing 22-year-old woman

Jaylyn Brown has been missing since June 30.

DELLWOOD, Mo. — The North County Police Cooperative is requesting the public's assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since June 30.

Jaylyn Brown, 22, was reported missing from her home in Dellwood.

She was last seen at 5 p.m., June 27 walking in the 1700 block of Nashua Drive in Dellwood where she was heading to a local bank and convenience store.

Brown is 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Brown was last seen wearing denim jeans, a shirt with black and white checkered sleeves and a head wrap according to the missing person flyer provided by the North County Police Cooperative.

Brown's family is offering $1,000 for the safe return of Brown.

Police said if you see her call your local law enforcement agency. If you know anything you're asked to call the NCPC Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-499-6090.