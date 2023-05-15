Woman missing out of Greenfield, Illinois

In a Facebook post, the woman's daughter said her mother left to go to the store and never came home.

GREENFIELD, Ill. — The Greenfield Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating a woman who was last seen Sunday night.

Julie Schild left at 7:30 p.m. to go to the store in a gray 2015 Infinity QX60 with Illinois license plate CD93045 and never returned, her daughter said in a Facebook post. Her daughter said she was "extremely scared" for Schild because she has been dealing unknown medical/mental health issue.

Anyone who has seen Schild or the vehicle she was last seen in, dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.