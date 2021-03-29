St. Louis County woman missing after ex-boyfriend held her at gunpoint, family says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Ryenice Sanders, 25, was last seen in the 5500 block of Jennings Avenue at around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Police said Sanders was possibly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend “Antwone” and held at gunpoint by him for several hours. Sanders’ family has been unable to contact her since the incident.
Sanders is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be with Antwone in a white Buick Encore.
Anyone with information on Sanders or Antwone’s whereabouts should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.