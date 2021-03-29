St. Louis County woman missing after ex-boyfriend held her at gunpoint, family says

Police said Ryenice Sanders was possibly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend “Antwone” and held at gunpoint by him for several hours before she went missing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Ryenice Sanders, 25, was last seen in the 5500 block of Jennings Avenue at around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Sanders was possibly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend “Antwone” and held at gunpoint by him for several hours. Sanders’ family has been unable to contact her since the incident.

Sanders is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be with Antwone in a white Buick Encore.