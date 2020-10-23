x
Missing for 2 months: Maryland Heights police ask for help finding woman

Patricia Maria Mahoney was last seen on Aug. 22
Credit: Maryland Heights Police Department

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Maryland Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who’s been missing for two months.

Patricia Maria Mahoney was last seen on Aug. 22.

Police did not provide any other details about where she was last seen or what she might have been wearing. 5 On Your Side contacted the Maryland Heights Police Department for more information. We have not yet heard back.

Anyone with any information about where Mahoney might be is asked to call Detective Sergeant Rich White at 314-298-8700.

