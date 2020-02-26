O'FALLON, Mo. — Police are hoping the public can help them find a woman with Alzheimer’s who is missing.

Carole Politte left her O’Fallon, Missouri, home at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. She was headed to a doctor’s appointment but never arrived.

Politte was last seen in the 1500 block of Tea Party Lane in O’Fallon. She drives a champagne-colored 2018 Hyundai Elantra with Missouri plates HP8-W8J.

O'Fallon police said Politte is 78 years old and has Alzheimer's.

Anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the O'Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200 - Option 1.

