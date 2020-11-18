Police searching for 86-year-old Millstadt woman

Helen Rogers uses a walker and "can have some memory loss," police said

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — Police are searching for an 86-year-old Millstadt woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Helen Rogers was last known to have left her home near Millstadt on Nov. 17 around 1:30 p.m., according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department. She was believed to be on her way to the River City Casino in St. Louis.

Rogers is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and light brown hair. She uses a walker and "can have some memory loss," the department said.

She may have been driving a beige 2005 Kia Sedona with Illinois license plate number W230146.