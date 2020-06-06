30-year-old woman last seen in St. Louis County made suicidal statements to friends

Kristy Marlow, 30, was last seen at Woolwich Lane and Kingston Drive at 10:17 p.m. on June 5

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing woman.

Kristy Marlow, 30, was last seen at Woolwich Lane and Kingston Drive at 10:17 p.m. on June 5.

St. Louis County police said Marlow made suicidal statements to friends.

She is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall, 165 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seening wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black purse.

Anyone who sees Marlow or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.