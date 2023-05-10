Missing Minnesota woman last seen in downtown St. Louis

If you have any information regarding Nakeita Campbell's whereabouts, you're asked to call 314-444-5738.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen in downtown St. Louis.

Police said on April 1, Nakeita Campbell left her home in Maplewood, Minnesota, and was believed to have come to St. Louis to stay with an unknown man she had met online.

Campbell was last seen at about 3 p.m. on April 28 in the downtown area, police said. She was wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans and a pink multicolored jacket with her hair in a ponytail.

Campbell's family reported her missing on May 9 and said she has a disability that makes her vulnerable. They also said she does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information regarding the missing woman's whereabouts was asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 314-444-5738.