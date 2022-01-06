St. Louis police ask for help finding woman missing since Monday

Lilly Teixeira, 24, was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. at the Rosati Center.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Monday evening.

Lilly Teixeira was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. at the Rosati Center, which is located at 4218 N. Grand in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. Police said she didn’t have her medication and there are concerns about where she might be.

Teixeira is 24 years old. She’s 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt.