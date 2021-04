The woman was last seen walking from the Bradford Place Senior Living Facility

SWANSEA, Ill. — Police in Swansea, Illinois, are asking for the public's help to find a 93-year-old woman who went missing Monday.

The woman, only known by her first name of Delores, was last seen walking from the Bradford Place Senior Living Facility. It is located at 1463 Benchmark Court.

The woman was wearing a black shirt, back sweatpants and grey shoes.

Anyone who has seen the woman is asked to call Swansea police at 618-233-8114 or call 911.