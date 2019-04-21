ST. ANN, Mo. – A missing woman with dementia was found safe Sunday night.
An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for Shirley Ann Lane Sunday.
Lane walked away from her home at around 7 a.m. while her family was sleeping. She was found safe Sunday night.
Thanks to everyone who helped with the search.
