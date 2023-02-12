Police looking for 2 women missing from Florissant care facility

The women were reported missing at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police reported two women missing from a Florissant care facility Sunday.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered persons advisory for 27-year-old Charity Nelson and 27-year-old Natalie Vivian, who both went missing from a psychiatric facility located in the 11000 block of Mehl Avenue in Florissant.

According to the advisory, Nelson and Vivian both suffer from mental health-related issues and left their court-ordered facility at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Nelson is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Vivian is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 207 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes, the advisory said.

Both Nelson and Vivian were last seen pulling rolling suitcases. It is not known what either woman was wearing at the time they left the facility.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of or related to Nelson or Vivian is asked to call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.