Mission Taco Joint creates taco collab to benefit SK8 Liborius

ST. LOUIS — Mission Taco Joint and SK8 Liborius have joined together to create a taco to benefit the skate park

Built in the 1800s, the vacant church was given new life in recent years when it was transformed into the skate park, art studio and hangout for youth.

For more than 10 years, SK8 Liborius has been a sanctuary for skateboarders, BMX riders, quad skaters, artists and muicians, according to their website.

Now, nearly two months after the devastating fire, Mission Taco Joint is helping SK8 Liborius by debuting a new taco, called the "McTwist". The taco is inspired by a skateboarding trick of the same name and McDonald's Big Mac sandwich., according to a news release from Mission Taco.

The taco has ground beef, American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, 'pickle de gallo,' a special sauce with toasted sesame seeds in a flour tortilla.

A portion of proceeds from the specialty taco will go to SK8 Liborius and their rebuilding efforts following the tragic fire, the release said.

In 2022, Mission Taco Joint helped raise funds for SK8 Liborius' $1 million fundraising goal. Mission Taco Joint owners Adam and Jason Tilford are also skaters.

"Skateboarding kept us motivated as kids,” the Tilford brothers said in the release. “SK8 Liborius needs the community now more than ever. We were devastated to hear of the recent fire. We didn’t have a sanctuary like SK8 Liborius that helps people of all ages channel their creative energy, which is why we are committed to helping them rebuild it.”

The funds will help SK8 Liborius' new mission to rebuild the church and turn it into a new skate park and mentorship center which will offer skill training, art and music classes and other community activities, the release said.

“This is a new beginning for Sk8 Liborius,” Dave Blum, founder of SK8 Liborius, said in the release. “With the support we have, and all the amazing people involved in this project, we are ready to rebuild and ‘rise from the ashes.’ The church may be gone, but our community is stronger than ever.”

The McTwist is available now through September at all Mission Taco Joints.

Click here to donate to SK8 Liborius in their journey to rebuild through GoFundMe.