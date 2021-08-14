Woman rescued, man still missing on Mississippi River

There were reports of someone screaming for help, according to Fire Captain Garon Mosby

ST. LOUIS — A three-hour search for a man missing on the Mississippi River north of downtown St. Louis ended with no sighting of him.

Captain Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said just before noon, they got a call about people in the river.

"We got several reports that folks in the area could hear someone screaming for help," said Mosby.

Officials said a man and a woman were on a canoe or kayak and fell out.

Once emergency crews arrived, the Marine Rescue Task Force began searching the area. They conducted a water base search and ground base search.

The woman involved was located downstream from the initial spot with the boat still with her. Fire officials said she is stable but really fatigued.

Shortly after she was pulled from the water, the boat sank.

"That's a high point of it. We were able to get to her before she lost what was helping keep her afloat," Mosby said.

The search crews in multiple boats continued looking for the man. Crews were also walking alongside the banks of the river from the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge as far down as they could go to the McKinley Bridge. A rescue dog also was helping to see if they can track anything. They did an aerial search as well.

"The last information we had about the male occupant is that he was attempting to swim to shore, towards the Missouri side. That's why we concentrated our efforts so much along the banks and on the Missouri side," added Mosby.

With no sighting of the man, officials called the search off for now.