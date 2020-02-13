ST. LOUIS — A man fell into the Mississippi River Thursday morning.

It happened just before noon near south St. Louis. The man was on a barge when he fell in the icy river waters. The swift river currents pulled him under the barge and he came up on the opposite end of the boat.

A person working on the tugboat was able to rescue him. The worker pulled him to safety.

The St. Louis Fire Department Marine Task Force helped the man get to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

