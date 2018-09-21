JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is one of 11 states coining a coalition calling on changes by the federal government to cut the number of opioids produced, a letter from state attorneys general said.

Josh Hawley and the attorneys general from West Virginia, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska and Utah sent a letter to the DEA calling for cuts deeper than the 10 percent reduction proposed by the DEA and Justice Department.

The letter said the reduction in production would lower the number of excess pills prescribed to patients that end up in the hands of other people.

“We must do everything we can to end the opioid epidemic that plagues Missouri and the country,” Hawley said. “Reducing the supply of these deadly and addictive drugs is a commonsense action that can be taken now.”

You can read the full letter here.

© 2018 KSDK