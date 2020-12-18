Missouri completes 100th bridge through 'Focus on Bridges' program

In all, the program will repair or replace 250 of the state’s poorest bridges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In just over a year, 100 of Missouri’s poorest bridges have been replaced or rehabilitated through Governor Mike Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program.

On Friday, the program’s 100th bridge opened in Livingston County on Route 190 over the Thompson River. This is the 21st bridge completed in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Northwest District, according to a press release.

The program’s first bridge opened on Dec. 20, 2019 in Iron County in MoDOT’s Southeast District, where 23 bridges have been completed.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we launched the Focus on Bridges program. This was a major priority for our administration, and we are proud of MoDOT for continuing to move these critical projects forward during one of the most challenging times for our state,” Parson said. “This is an exciting milestone for infrastructure in Missouri, and we look forward to the next 100 bridges.”

The program was launched by a $50 million appropriation from general revenue by the Missouri General Assembly in July of 2019. MoDOT received an $81.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which triggered another $301 million in bonding revenue for the program that was approved by the legislature during the 2019 legislative session.

In all, the program will repair or replace 250 of the state’s poorest bridges, the release stated.

“In just over a year, bridge projects have been completed in every region of the state,” MoDOT Assistant Chief Engineer Eric Schroeter said. “Contracts have been awarded so far to 27 Missouri contractors who are performing the work. To date, we have paid $91 million on Focus on Bridges projects.”