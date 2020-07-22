x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Wednesday is deadline to request absentee, mail-in ballots for Missouri's August primaries

Here's everything you need to know
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday is the last day to register for an absentee or mail-in ballot for Missouri's Aug. 4 primary election.

Missouri is allowing all voters to cast ballots by mail during both the August and November elections. To be valid, absentee ballot applications for the August election must be sent to your local election authority by the 5 p.m. deadline.

Absentee voters must give one of the following reasons for voting absentee:

  • Will not be in town on election day
  • Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including primary caretakers
  • Religious belief or practice
  • Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place
  • Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained
  • Certified participation in the address confidentiality program because of safety concerns
  • Has contracted or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting COVID-19

Anyone can request mail-in voting without a reason, but the ballot must be notarized. Election authorities must receive mail-in voting applications in person or by mail.

Voters in the city of St. Louis can download an absentee or mail-in ballot request from stlouis-mo.gov, fill it out and email it to stlcityabsentee@stlouis-mo.gov.

St. Louis County also has an absentee voting guide on its website. To request absentee voting, email the filled-out application to BOECAbsentee@stlouisco.com, fax it to 314-615-1998 or deliver it in person. However, St. Louis County is only accepting mail-in applications by mail.

Credit: St. Louis County

Notarization is not required for those in a high-risk category for contracting or transmitting COVID-19, voters who are overseas or on active military duty, or those with permanent disabilities and their caregivers.

St. Louis County Library is offering free notary services at several locations over the next week; bring a ballot along with a photo ID. For more information, visit the library's website. The Office of the Secretary of State also has a list of volunteer notaries.

For more information, read the Secretary of State's voting guide.

More local stories

RELATED: St. Louis County residents help determine how to spend $7 million in CARES Act money

RELATED: 'No mask, no service': You might start seeing these signs around St. Louis County

RELATED: These St. Louis area schools have released their reopening plans

RELATED: Barriers in the classroom: Here’s a look at what Kirkwood is doing to keep students safe

RELATED: St. Louis County Council members seek to limit executive's power during pandemic