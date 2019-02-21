JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is launching a civil investigation after felony charges were dropped in the case.

The women were charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child in November but those charges were dropped after it was presented to a grand jury. Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence in the case.

The charging documents said the women were in charge of a class of 3 and 4-year-olds at the Adventure Learning Center. Both women encouraged and directed the children to engage in fistfights with each other, according to a probable cause statement.

Earlier this week, Schmitt's office announced it would be launching a civil investigation. The press release said the AG's office will "look at documents received from the civil investigative demand, review the facts, and determine if there is any further action the office can take."

There are resources available for parents to make sure their children are safe at daycare.

Illinois

People can find out whether their daycare providers are licensed for the kind of services offered and the number of children they can support here.

They can search here to see if the daycare has been investigated or disciplined.

Missouri

The Show Me Child Care search on the DHSS website allows users to see whether a daycare is licensed and the results of state inspections, click here.