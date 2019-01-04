ARNOLD, Mo. — Missouri American Water has started work on their newest project, replacing about 4,000 feet of sewer in Arnold, Missouri.

A press release said the project mostly runs through backyard easements at Shady Court but will eventually cross Shady Drive. Crews will work weekdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The job might require restrictions on side streets including Shady Dr. and Pheasant Run Dr. during construction. The construction may also cause temporary sewer service interruptions.

The sewer lines are expected to be fully replaced by October and pavement replacements should be finished by November.

The project is expected to cost $2.7 million.