Missouri American Water offering payment plans for past-due balances

ST. LOUIS — Missouri American Water is offering an enhanced payment plan to help customers who have fallen behind on their water and sewer bills.

Residential and non-residential customers are eligible to enroll in the program, which is ongoing through Jan. 31.

Customers who enroll in the program will be required to pay a percentage of their balance up-front based on their payment history and will have up to 12 months to pay the remaining balance.

“We care about our customers and understand some are still experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “It can be difficult to pay off a past-due balance all at once, so we created an enhanced version of our installment plan that will allow customers to pay off their balance over the next year.”