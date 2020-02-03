ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Residents at TEH Realty properties in St. Louis County will soon have another problem to deal with, Missouri American Water will be shutting off their water as soon as March 12.

In a press release, Missouri American Water said TEH has been delinquent on its water bill since 2019. The release said the company tried multiple times to get in touch with TEH over the past six months, but it did not work.

Missouri American Water is notifying residents of Springwood, Bridgeport Crossing, Crown Manor and Northwinds that their water could be shut off as early as March 12.

Missouri American Water said TEH can avoid the shutoff by paying the bills. The release said the money owed varies by building but is "significant."

“We hope to avoid disconnecting water service to these properties, but it is not fair to our other customers across the state who continue to pay their bills to allow one property manager to run up a high bill with no payment,” said Grant Evitts, vice president of operations for Missouri American Water. “We believe we must utilize the rules regarding payment and service disconnection put in place by the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) in this circumstance."

Missouri American said it is working with local nonprofits to help residents. Residents can also call 211 for general assistance.

