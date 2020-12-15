Missouri American Water to provide additional utility bill assistance

"We want to help our customers as COVID-19 continues to impact our state"

ST. LOUIS — Missouri American Water customers who are falling behind on paying their bills may now qualify for additional assistance through its H20 Help to Others program.

The program provides emergency assistance for customers who have experienced financial hardship. Funds are made available through a partnership between Missouri American Water and the state’s community action agencies, according to a news release.

Customers with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level may apply for water and sewer bill assistance grants of up to $250 by contacting their local community action agency.

“We want to help our customers as COVID-19 continues to impact our state,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “While water is typically one of the lowest utility bills, we know it’s not the only one our customers manage. That’s why we’re providing additional funding to partnering community action agencies to help people get through these challenging times.”

The Community Action Agencies' trained caseworkers determine the needs of families and individuals. You must be a Missouri American Water customer to receive assistance.

“I think it is great that Missouri American Water is releasing additional funding in the current situation and hopefully it will make a difference in assisting families that have been affected by COVID-19,” said Mary Endicott, CCAP, community services director of Missouri Valley Community Action Agency.

Missouri American Water also offers an enhanced installment plan, which allows past-due balances to be paid over an extended period of time. Visit the Missouri American Water website for more information.