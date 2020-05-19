Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against Sullivan County dog breeder

The Missouri Department of Agriculture found 50 violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act across eight inspections since August of last year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has filed a lawsuit and obtained a temporary restraining order against Little Bit Ranch, a dog breeder in Sullivan County.

His office filed the lawsuit for violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act and for operating without a license.

The lawsuit and application for a temporary restraining order were filed Friday and the restraining order was granted the same day.

Owners of Little Bit Ranch, Angela and Danny Noland, have been operating without an Animal Care Facilities Act license since January 31, 2020, according to a press release. Around 50 violations of the ACFA have been found by the Missouri Department of Agriculture across eight inspections since August of last year.

“As we did in this case, we will take swift action against substandard or non-compliant breeders in Missouri wherever possible,” said Schmitt. “Moreover, these substandard or non-compliant breeders cast responsible breeders in a bad light. I look forward to continuing to work with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to address non-compliant breeders across the state.”

The restraining order states:

"The eight inspections demonstrated that Defendants’ facility had inadequate shelter; unsanitary enclosures with an excess accumulation of feces and food waste; dogs suffering due to inadequate or untimely veterinary care, including multiple instances of dogs with loose, sometimes bloody stool, matted fur, severe eye infections, and other health issues; sharp, rusted points in animal enclosures; living spaces that were too small and that did not contain adequate flooring; food receptacles that contained mold, caked food, and even a maggot; and Defendants have repeatedly failed to provide access to potable unfrozen water.”

The last inspection that was done on April 20 found multiple new and recurring violations of the ACFA, according to the release.

5 On Your Side reached out for comment from the Little Bit Ranch, but has not received a callback.

Lawsuit filed against Little Bit Ranch:

Temporary restraining order against Little Bit Ranch: