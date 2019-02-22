ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, State Senator Bob Onder and State Representative David Gregory will hold a press conference on Monday to announce a statue to more efficiently prosecutor and document carjackings in St. Louis and across the state.

‘Carjackings are on the rise across the state of Missouri. In the St. Louis Metro area alone, there were over 300 carjacking incidents in 2018 according to data obtained from the St. Louis Metro Police Department.

The statute would allow prosecutors to charge carjackers with motor vehicle hijacking rather than a broader robbery charge, which is the current practice. Having a separate statute allows for more accurate tracking and increases uniform sentencing,’ The press release said.

The press conference is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden will also be there.