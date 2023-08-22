Missouri AG warns St. Louis mayor on proposed city gun legislation

After a roundtable discussing gun violence, Jones said the mayor's office is collaborating with city lawmakers who plan to introduce new "gun safety" legislation.

ST. LOUIS — In a letter dated Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey warned St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones that her proposed gun legislation "would not survive" under state law.

After a roundtable Tuesday discussing gun violence, Jones said the mayor's office is collaborating with city lawmakers who plan to introduce new "gun safety" legislation. Included in a list of expected proposals was the prohibition of military-grade weapons on city streets, preventing the sale or transfer of guns to minors, and the prohibition of "insurrectionists and those convicted of hate crimes from having guns."

The attorney general issued a press release about his letter Tuesday night.

In the letter, Bailey began by noting the planned military-grade weapons ban and prohibition of "insurrectionists" from having guns, adding, "Your proposed measure would violate the constitutional right of Missourians to keep and bear arms."