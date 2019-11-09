JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri drivers can now show their support for police officers across the state.

The Missouri Department of Revenue unveiled the new Back the Blue license plates Wednesday morning at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City.

The plate features the state of Missouri in black with a blue line across the middle. ‘Back the Blue’ is spelled out on the bottom.

Drivers applying for the specialty plate will pay a one-time $10 contribution, which goes toward maintaining the law enforcement memorial. The contribution is in addition to the $15 reservation fee for specialty plates.

The Back the Blue license plates can be reserved online beginning Wednesday. Click here for more information on how to apply.

More local news: