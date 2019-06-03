JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One Missouri lawmaker is taking a stand against the banning of plastic bags.

Representative Dan Shaul, who represents Jefferson County, filed House Bill 271.

It would prevent any local government in Missouri from banning or taxing bags, cups, containers or even straws made from things like plastic and cardboard.

This is in response to cities like Chicago who already tax plastic bags at grocery stores.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has said he supports a 5-cent bag tax statewide.

The goal is to cut down on plastic waste in landfills.

