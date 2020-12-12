Missouri approves framework for black bear hunting

The hunt, scheduled for next October, will be restricted to state residents in three “Bear Management Zones” in southern Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Conservation Commission on Friday approved a framework for the state's first black bear hunt since the conservation department was founded in the 1930s.

The hunt, scheduled for next October, will be restricted to state residents in three “Bear Management Zones” in southern Missouri. Permit regulations and quotas will be determined next spring.

Hunters will be permitted to shoot only lone bears and must not disturb bears in dens, or females with cubs, the agency said in a news release.

The agency estimates Missouri has between 540 and 840 black bears, and the population is growing by 9% a year.

Officials with the Humane Society criticized the decision, saying most state residents opposed the hunt.